Covid, Conte: “Pronti a intervenire di nuovo se sarà necessario”

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, at Palazzo Chigi for the press release on the measures, to combat and contain the Covid-19 emergency, contained in the decree that will enter into force tomorrow, Rome, Italy, 13 October 2020. " The new rules" anti contagion "will involve further sacrifices but we are convinced that by respecting these measures we can adequately face this new phase. Our goal is very clear: to avoid the country falling back into a generalized lockdown. The economy is starting to run again, to protect the economy and health together we must respect these rules," said Conte. ANSA / ANGELO CARCONI